DGCI 2011

16th IAPR International Conference on Discrete Geometry for Computer Imagery

The aim of the DGCI conference is to gather researchers in discrete geometry and topology, and discrete models, with applications in image analysis and image synthesis. Date : 6/04/2011 au 8/04/2011

6/04/2011 au 8/04/2011 Lieu : Inria Nancy - Grand-Est

Inria Nancy - Grand-Est Intervenant(s) : Agnès DESOLNEUX (CNRS à l’Université Descartes, Paris, France), Jarek ROSSIGNAC (GVU de Georgia Tech, USA), Jean SERRA (ESIEE-LIGM, Paris, France)

Agnès DESOLNEUX (CNRS à l’Université Descartes, Paris, France), Jarek ROSSIGNAC (GVU de Georgia Tech, USA), Jean SERRA (ESIEE-LIGM, Paris, France) Organisateur(s) : Inria Nancy - Grand-Est

DGCI 2011 est la 16ème édition d'une série de conférences internationales sur la Discrete Gometry for Computer Imagery.

Discrete geometry plays an expanding role in the fields of shape modelling, image synthesis, and image analysis. It deals with topological and geometrical definitions of digitized objects or digitized images and provides both a theoretical and computational framework for computer imaging. This edition of DGCI follows the successful 2009 edition held in Montreal, Quebec. DGCI 2011 is organized by the ADAGIo team of the LORIA laboratory.

Lire la suite

Mots-clés : Géométrie Image de synthèse Topologie Modèle Forme Structure Conférence Colloque Nancy